COVID-19 cluster at Blood Bank

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified at the National Blood Transfusion Services, commonly called the blood bank.

The Ministry says some 11 positives cases were identified from 46 staff members who were tested.

It says arrangements are being put in place to test the remaining five members of staff.

The staff members who are positive will be placed in isolation, even as the management team moves to ensure that the operations of the blood bank and its blood collection network continue to operate, the health ministry stated.

It says blood collection at the National Chest Hospital has been put on hold to facilitate the deployment of staff to the blood bank.

Blood collection will however continue at National Chest Hospital on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., but during the week persons are asked to visit the Slipe Pen Road donation site.

