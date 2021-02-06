Farming is no dirty work, says UWI student

University of the West Indies, Mona, student Joel James has added his voice to calls for the authorities to make farming more attractive to the youth.

The St Jago High School past student, who hails from Magil Palms in St Catherine, was among five parish winners in the Jamaica 4-H Clubs’ Family Backyard Gardening Challenge.

“I do believe that there needs to be a plan by Government to make farming a chosen path for youth. I think that first step is impress upon the youth that farming is not a dirty work, but a viable career path,” James said.

He told The Gleaner that his venture into tilling the soil was born out of the need to feed his family.

“I think that this programme has helped my family to be creative in keeping healthy food on our table. I have used pots, pans, buckets and every nook and cranny of yard space to plant sorrel, cabbage, callaloo, pak choi, banana and beans,” the young farmer said proudly.

“Since the 4-H Clubs started this venture, we have been eating what we plant. Plus it allows me and my family to share with our neighbours. Some have even started their own gardens,” he said.

The first-year environmental biology student is calling for more initiatives such as this to stir widespread interest in backyard and domestic farming.

“I think it is very important that we are educated on how to protect the environment. I also find that it (studies) complements what we are now doing (family backyard farming challenge), so the authorities need to encourage more youth in becoming more reliant on feeding their household.

James said that his task was made more meaningful with the help of his mom, Lavern Knight, and sister, Shanoya James.

“I am pleased to see that from the collective efforts and determination, my son was seated as the St Catherine parish champion. I know that he is a blessed child and 4-H has been a part of the family as even my daughter is a multiple winner in various school competitions,” Knight said.

PROGRAMME OVERSUBSCRIBED

Meanwhile, Karelle McCormack of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, said that the programme was oversubscribed, with 500 families from across island participating.

“We launched the programme in May and it should have been closed in September, but it continues to grow. We started the programme to engage clubbites and teachers and others on the power to help and feed themselves with freshly produce foods. Therefore, cash crops were chosen and training and supply of seedlings were provided. We are pleased,” McCormack said.

Those who topped their respective parishes will move to the national level.

Representatives of St Catherine (Joel James), Portland (Kyle Bailey), Kingston (Jaxine Scott), St Mary (Sandeea Phillips) and St Thomas (Elaine Britton) were awarded with certificates and tokens at the 4-H Clubs offices in St Catherine.

