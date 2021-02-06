Illegal gun seized in Portmore, man arrested

The police are reporting the seizure of a Taurus 9mm pistol along with six 9mm rounds and twelve 12-gauge cartridges in an operation on Tana Lane in Newlands, Portmore in St Catherine on Thursday.

The police say that about 7:30 a.m., several premises were searched and the weapon along with the ammunition was found in a house.

A man was taken into custody in relation to the find.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.