Man charged in relation to Allman Town triple murder

Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division have charged a man in relation to a shooting in Allman Town that left three men dead and two others injured.

Twenty-four-year-old Shavar Evans, otherwise called ‘Dada’, a labourer of Eddie Lane in Kingston 4, has been charged with three counts of murder, two counts of shooting with intent, and illegal possession of firearm.

His court date is being finalised.

The charges stemmed from an incident that took place on Prince of Wales Street, Kingston 4 on Sunday, January 17.

The police report that about 7:15 p.m., the deceased and two other men were standing along the roadway having drinks when they were pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a motor car, who opened gunfire hitting them.

The police were alerted and all five men were taken to hospital where three were pronounced dead and the other two men admitted for treatment.

The deceased were identified by the police as 21-year-old Raheim Brown of John Street, Konee Foster, 20, otherwise called ‘Big Red’, of Lord Elgin Street, and 20-year-old Marvin Livingston, otherwise called ‘Diamond’, of Prince of Wales Street, all in Allman Town, Kingston 4.

Following an intense investigation by the police, Evans later turned himself in.

He was subsequently charged after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

