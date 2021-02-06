St Catherine siblings charged over attack on relative

The police in St Catherine have arrested and charged three siblings in connection with an attack on a relative.

Charged are 36-year-old tiler Jermaine Morrison, otherwise called ‘Fabian’, 36-year-old housewife Tashann Morrison-Humphrey, otherwise called ‘Melody’, and 21-year-old labourer Jason Morrison, all of Chambers Lane, Spanish Town in the parish.

They are charged with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The police report that about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 03, the complainant was at home when an argument developed between him and his siblings.

The police further reported that the argument escalated and two of the siblings inflicted wounds to the complainant while the third sibling pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at him.

A report was made to the police and all three siblings were charged on Thursday, February 4.

Their court dates are being finalised.

