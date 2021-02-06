Three men charged in connection with Trelawny church murder

Detectives assigned to the Falmouth CIB have charged three men in connection with the shooting death of 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood, a bank manager of Brook Manner in Falmouth, Trelawny.

They are:

· Twenty-three-year-old Leon Hines, a storekeeper of Rose Heights, Montego Bay, St James, who is charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, and conspiracy to commit murder.

· Twenty-nine-year-old Javan Garwood, otherwise called ‘Janoy’, who is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

· Dwight Bingham who is charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Their court dates are being finalised.

The police had reported that about 10:30 am. on Sunday, January 31, Lowe-Garwood was in a worship session at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth when a man posing as a member of the congregation walked over to her and shot her several times in the upper body.

She was taken to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

An investigation was launched.

The police say it was discovered that Hines had previously conspired with Garwood and Bingham to kill the woman.

They say Hines allegedly drove a white Toyota Allion motorcar transporting Bingham to the church where Bingham shot and killed Lowe-Garwood.

He then fled the church and went into the car that was being driven by Hines and they escaped.

The police had reported that the attack stemmed from a family dispute over property.

