244 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Jamaica on Sunday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 358.

The deceased is a 58-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew.

Meanwhile, there were 244 new cases with ages ranging from four months to 92 years, pushing the total to 17,085 with 4,271 being active.

Of the new cases, 98 are men and 146 are women.

In the meantime, there were 46 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,271.

Some 149 persons are in hospital with 10 being moderately ill and 15 critically ill.

Ten persons are in government quarantine, while 18,978 are at home.

