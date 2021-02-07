Body of woman with throat slashed found in Portland

The body of a woman with its throat slashed has been found in the community of Lyda in Cambridge, Portland.

The identity of the woman is not yet known and police sources said that, based on investigations so far, she may not be from Lyda.

The discovery was made Saturday morning by a resident.

Police sources said that the resident was walking through the community shortly before 8:00 a.m. when a trail of blood leading into bushes was observed.

According to the police, the resident followed the bloody trail and subsequently came upon the body of the woman, which was spotted near a pit.

The body, which was clad in pink shorts and a multi-coloured blouse, was removed and taken to the morgue for a post-mortem.

This is the second murder recorded in Portland since the start of the year.

