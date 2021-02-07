Clarendon businessman charged following fatal stabbing at shop

Clarendon businessman 37-year-old Maricka Simpson, otherwise called ‘Omar’, of Bottom Halse Hall district in parish, has been charged with murder.

Simpson was charged on Friday.

His court date is being finalised.

He is charged in relation to a fatal stabbing in his community on Sunday, January 31.

The police report that about 7:00 p.m., the deceased, 34-year-old Derae Bandoo, otherwise called ‘Coolie’, a labourer of Bottom Halse Hall district, was at his shop along with Simpson when an argument developed between them.

The police further reported that Simpson then used a knife to stab Bandoo several times.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Simpson was arrested and subsequently.

