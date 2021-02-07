Man injured in Spanish Town bypass high-speed shootout

A man remains in hospital in serious condition following a reported high-speed shootout along the Spanish Town bypass in St Catherine last night.

The police say investigators are still collecting information on the incident.

However, a police source revealed that cops intercepted an Audi motorcar in Central Village, also in the parish, with four male occupants who may be related to the incident.

Residents indicated that the incident along the bypass happened about 10:30 p.m.

They stated that a silver Toyota Probox with the man and other occupants was in a high-speed chase with another car, believed to be a white Nissan AD wagon, when they heard a barrage of gunshots.

The Toyota Probox reportedly lost control and crashed into a wall near the intersection of Job Lane and the bypass.

One man believed to be the driver of the ill-fated vehicle sustained gunshot wounds and was trapped inside the car.

It was reported that the three other occupants managed to free themselves from the vehicle and fled before the police arrived on the scene.

The police indicated that more than a dozen spent shells believed to have been fired from a high calibre weapon were recovered at the scene.

