More than 1,600 pounds of ganja seized in St James

The police are reporting the seizure of over 1,600 pounds of ganja, with an estimated value of $6.4 million, in Wiltshire, Anchovy district in St James.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure, which was made on Friday afternoon.

The police say a team was on an anti-narcotics operation in the area when an unoccupied apartment was searched and 34 white knitted bags of compressed ganja were found.

They are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Narcotics Police at 876-923-5729, the police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

