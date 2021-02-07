St Thomas man charged for fatal home invasion in Bull Bay

The Kingston Eastern Police have charged 30-year-old Dueton Morris, otherwise called ‘Mullo’, a mason of East Albion, Yallahs in St Thomas, in relation to a fatal home invasion.

Following an intelligence-led operation, Morris was arrested in Knightsville, St Thomas on Saturday and charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

He is charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in connection with a shooting in Bull Bay, St Andrew on Thursday, September 4, 2020.

His court date is not yet finalised.

It is reported about 2:23 a.m., Nataliesha Earl, a 37-year-old shopkeeper of Taylor Land, 9 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew, was at home when the accused and other men, armed with guns, reportedly fired several shots at her house.

They then reportedly forced their way inside and shot her several times.

The police, who were called to the scene, transported her to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Morris was subsequently arrested and later charged.

His accomplices remain on the run.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.