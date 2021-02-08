Daley family shows kindness to Sav infirmary

WESTERN BUREAU:

Generosity came to the doorsteps of residents of the Westmoreland Infirmary located in Dunbar’s River, Savanna-la-Mar, when the Daley family, which owns and operates a mini-mart in the parish capital, gave them a donation of toiletries and other basic items on Thursday.

Businessman Glenford Daley and his daughter Laur-Ann, of Daley’s Mini Mart, said the presentation of the items, which included adult diapers, tissues, urinals, toothpaste and bath soap, was their way of showing love and giving back to the community.

Laur-Ann, marketing manager at the mini-mart, said her father had always harboured the desire of finding a unique way to give back to the community in which he grew up, and giving to the infirmary created that opportunity.“My dad is moved with great passion to donate these essential items from our business, in an effort to bring comfort to these infirmed residents,” said Laur-Ann. “We do believe in giving back to the community that supports our business.”

Savanna-la-Mar’s Mayor Moore lauded the Daley family for their donation from their homegrown business, especially because they chose to donate during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is having a negative impact on the business community.

“We are appreciative of whatever little we get from the business community, because the council alone cannot provide everything that is needed at the infirmary, although we always try our best,” said Moore, who is also the chairman of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.

“We are really grateful today for what Daley’s Mini Mart is giving to us for the infirmary. I’m quite sure it will make a difference to them,” added Moore, who accepted the donation on behalf of the infirmary.

Good to Give Back

Glenford Daley, managing director at the mini-mart, said it is a wonderful feeling to be giving back to people who are not able at this time to help themselves and have to rely on others for assistance.

“This is a blessing from our family business. I am so blessed that I can give back to the people of Westmoreland as someone who grew up here,” Daley told The Gleaner.

“When, all things considered, we could very well be giving back to some of our customers who in their youthful days may have helped to grow our business over the years, and for that we are extremely delighted to give back something to these wonderful people of Westmoreland,” added Daley.