JDF to conduct live firing at Green Bay Range, residents urged to secure livestock

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) will be conducting live firing exercises at the Green Bay Range in St Catherine from Wednesday, February 10 to Friday, February 12, 2021.

The JDF is advising residents that there is no need to be alarmed by the presence of the soldiers during this exercise.

"Every effort must be made to secure livestock during this period," a statement from the JDF read.

Residents are being asked not to interfere with and/or move caution signs or flags.

It added that in the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found, citizens are to report it to the JDF Headquarters at telephone number (876) 960–8776.

Members of the public who may have concerns about the presence of soldiers in their area may contact the JDF at telephone number (876) 960–8776.

