Muschett ends 10-year stint as Trelawny custos

WESTERN BUREAU:

Ten years after replacing the late Roy Barrett as custos of Trelawny, Paul Muschett has called time on his tenure and is to be replaced shortly by Hugh Gentles, of Gladstone Berry Exporters, which is based in Lowe River in southern Trelawny.

Muschett announced his departure after completing his final act as custos on January 29, when he presided over the installation of the latest batch of 30 new justices of the peace for Trelawny.

When Gentles, who has been a justice of the peace since 1991, was contacted by The Gleaner, he confirmed that he has accepted the offer to replace Muschett and is looking forward to taking on the new role.

“I can tell you it is true that I will be the next Custos of Trelawny. I have accepted the recommendation and my swearing-in ceremony will be in the coming week,” said Gentles.

While he has not fully decided on what area of focus he will pursue once he takes office, he made it clear that he intends to serve with the dignity required for such an esteemed position.

“I can promise you that I will have the interest of the parish at heart. As soon as I am able to think about it, I will make an announcement,” said Gentles.

Kenneth Grant, president of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association said he will not offer any comments on Gentles’ elevation until he is officially confirmed in the position.

“I have not received any official correspondence from King’s House and, as such, I will reserve my comments until then. You can rest assured that I will give a comment.”

However, Mark Campbell, a senior justice of the peace in Trelawny, confirmed that he has heard about the appointment and he feels Gentles is an excellent choice.

“It is an excellent choice. He will have my full support. Incidentally, what this now means is that the custos will be from south Trelawny and the current mayor of Falmouth is also from the area,” said Campbell.

In looking back at his tenure, Muschett said many positive things have happened in Trelawny in the just over 10 years he has served as custos. He identified projects such as the development of Hampden Wharf, the coming on stream of the Falmouth Cruise Shipping Pier, and the new $700-million Artisan Village in Falmouth.