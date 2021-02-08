NPTAJ concerned about surge in COVID cases, calls for cancellation of 2021 Champs

The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) said it is concerned about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and is calling on the Government to review its decision on any further ongoing face-to-face classes and to postpone any intention to re-open team sports until further advised.

Since Thursday, Jamaica has recorded 1,048 new cases of the virus, pushing the tally to 17,298.

The NPTAJ has also stated that it is not in support of any Boys and Girls Athletic Championships being held this year.

The Government has given approval for the resumption of sports, but on a case-by-case basis.

Sport Minister Olivia Grange says under the order, organisers of sporting events must first send an application to the Director of Sports in the Ministry of Sport.

In December 2020, ISSA released a draft that showed the competition running from Monday, March 22, to Saturday, March 27.

ISSA, however, released a contingency date for May 4-8 should there be another spike in COVID-19 cases around the time planned.

"We too, share similar concerns on the issue of public transportation and the greater risk of transmission, as well as the greater risk of exposure to the virus in the education sector based on the comorbidities of students, teachers and/or their family members," a statement from the association read.

NPTAJ said this position has been expressed to the relevant authorities on previous occasions.

According to the NPTAJ, the Government should place greater focus on connectivity and devices for students to facilitate full engagement in the online environment.

When Minister of Education Youth and Information Fayval Williams last updated the country on how schools were coping, she disclosed that eight schools of the 216 that were approved for face-to-face classes have been impacted by suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

But since then, several schools have had to close their doors, the latest being St Thomas Technical High School on Friday.

The association is calling on the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education to test all school staff (teachers, administrative and ancillary staff) and at least 50 per cent of students before contemplating face-to-face interactions.

