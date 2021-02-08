PNP saddened at sudden passing of Justice Harrison

The People’s National Party (PNP) is expressing condolences at the passing of retired Judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison.

Harrison passed away suddenly yesterday.

Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, opposition spokesperson on Justice and Gender Affairs, said that Justice Harrison was a distinguished son of the soil who made a significant contribution to jurisprudence in Jamaica and in the region.

“He was not only erudite and learned, he was kind, thoughtful and patient with Counsel. He constantly emphasised the need for fairness and justice. His was a life dedicated to service and he was undoubtedly a Judge of the highest calibre,” she said in a statement.

Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, remembers Justice Harrison as a "man of great honour and a fine judicial intellect."

"After he retired as a President of the Court of Appeal in Jamaica, Justice Harrison was eagerly sought after elsewhere in the region, and for the last eight years he has presided, with distinction, over the still ongoing trial of former Turks and Caicos Premier Michael Misick and others," the statement from the PNP continued.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

​