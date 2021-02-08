Security guard killed in Clarendon crash

Sixty-year-old Dexton Brown, a security guard of Crofts Hills district, Clarendon was killed in a vehicular crash in the parish on Sunday, February 7.

It is reported that about 2:30 p.m., Brown was driving his Toyota Corolla motor car along the Crofts Hill main road.

He was reportedly negotiating a corner when he crashed into another motor car that was parked on the roadway. He reportedly lost control of his motor car, which overturned.

Brown and his two passengers — a man and a woman — were injured. They were taken to hospital where Brown succumbed to his injuries.

The man and the woman were treated.

The investigation continues.

