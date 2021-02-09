Anglicans toast Bishops Thompson, Reid for sterling service

The Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands on Sunday saluted two of its bishops for a combined 98 years of service to the church in a special appreciation service at the Cathedral of St Jago de la Vega in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The honourees – retired Suffragan Bishop of Kingston the Rt Rev Robert M. Thompson and the late Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands the Rt Rev Alfred C. Reid – were toasted in a service attended by high-ranking officials of the various dioceses and a number of guests, including Opposition Leader Mark Golding and his wife, along with former parliamentarian Robert Pickersgill.

The Most Rev Howard K. A. Gregory, Archbishop of the West Indies, Primate and Metropolitan as well as Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, lauded Thompson for consistency in his commitment to ordained ministry for 47 years, following his graduation from the United Theological College in 1973 and being ordained a priest.

“Accordingly, you have exercised ministry faithfully in a variety of contexts, both in Jamaica and overseas,” Gregory said, highlighting Thompson’s service to national boards and institutions, including the Police Services Commission and the Young Men Christian’s Association, as examples of him going beyond his commitment to Ecclesiastical assignments.

Referencing a scripture from Philippians 3:13-16, Gregory encouraged the retiring bishop to remain active in retirement.

“As we observed, the text from the letter to the Philippians speaks to a view of life, which suggests that your best moments are not behind you, but reside in every day you live in retirement, certainly not a rejection or devaluation of the past,” he said.

“It is our prayer that the gifts and abilities you exhibited during your active service will be refined and redefined by a spirituality of ageing and be available to the church and the nation in new ways,” Gregory continued.

He rejected what he described as “roleless segregation” that may reflect the cultural values of prevailing attitudes in the society, but not Christian understanding of life in retirement.

In his response, Thompson said it was a joy and a privilege to serve in the ministry of the Diocese of the Anglican community.

“I say to my Anglican brethren: Don’t let anyone define you. Claim your identity and know what transforming influence you can have on the world,” he charged.

A presentation was also made to Thompson’s wife, Charmaine, for her faithfulness and the support she has given to her husband.

A plaque was unveiled in honour of Reid, who was being recognised posthumously, to mark his contribution to the ministry.

Reid, who was Suffragan Bishop of Montego Bay from 1980 to 2000, and who also served as Bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, passed away in December of 2019, after serving for 51 years.

editorial@gleanerjm.com