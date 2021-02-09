Burnt JPS transformer disrupts water supply in Clarendon

The National Water Commission is advising that the Hayes Pumping Station in Clarendon is out of operation due to a burnt Jamaica Public Service transformer.

The areas affected are: Corn Piece, Corn Piece Settlement, White Road, Savannah District, Raymonds, Hayes Main Road

NWC is assuring customers that regular water supply will be restored as soon as the situation is resolved by the power service provider.

