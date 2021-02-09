Elderly woman killed in Manchester crash

An elderly woman is now dead following a motor vehicle accident along the Greenvale main road in Manchester this afternoon.

She has been identified as Ena Whitely of a Warwick address in the parish.

According to reports, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Toyota Probox taxi was travelling along the Greenvale Main Road, heading on to the Winston Jones Highway, when its driver overtook a truck.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in a median along the road.

Whitely, a passenger in the vehicle, was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor vehicle is currently hospitalised.

The police say they have not yet ascertained if there were other passengers in the vehicle.

Superintendent of the Manchester Police, Gary Francis is appealing to motorists to adhere to the road code, specifically the speed limit, to avoid road fatalities.

