Holness announces new curfew hours for Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced changes to the containment measures as the country deals with the spread of COVID-19.

Effective tomorrow, February 10, the island-wide curfew will commence at 8 p.m and end at 5 a.m, daily.

This new curfew will be in effect until February 24, 2021.

The announcement was made in Parliament a short while ago.

Public gatherings have also been reduced from 15 to 10 people.

"If we don't act now, we could overwhelm the health system," Holness said.

He added that the Government will adjust the restrictions once the COVID cases decrease.

Holness stated that a ticketing legislation for violation of curfew hours and quarantine orders will be brought before Parliament in the upcoming weeks.

On Monday, Jamaica recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, with 403 cases recorded from 1,935 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Breakdown of COVID-19 bed spaces in south-central Jamaica

• Mandeville Regional Hospital – 15 occupied, 5 available

• Percy Junor Hospital – 6 occupied, 10 available

• May Pen Hospital – 19 occupied, 7 available

• Lionel Town Hospital – 7 occupied, 4 available

• Black River – 7 occupied, 16 available

