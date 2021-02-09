Holness pays tribute to Justice Paul Harrison

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has hailed Justice Paul Harrison as "one of Jamaica’s outstanding judges."

Harrison passed away on Sunday. He was 85.

Holness remembered Harrison as one who "gave distinguished service to Jamaica, in a critical arm of the state, the judiciary, and the legal profession for more than 45 years."

Harrison was President of the Court of Appeal from 2005-2007.

"Justice Harrison was always meticulous about his job. He exuded a sense of pride and passion for the profession, which will not be forgotten. He has made an invaluable contribution to the legal system in Jamaica, and even after retirement, answered the call to serve on Commissions," Holness said in a statement.

The Prime Minister extended condolences to the family, friends, and members of the judiciary and legal profession on the passing of Justice Harrison.

