Immigration Corner | Foreign students’ woes

Dear Miss Powell,

T he last year has been challenging for me as an international student. I lost my part-time job, and so I’ve found it difficult to pay my school fees this semester. Can I take some time off from school while I figure out how to get the funds to finish? I applied for a job at a nursing home, but it is a full-time position. If I get the job, can I work and save for a while, then go back to school when I’ve accumulated enough money to finish? Or maybe I can work full-time and study part-time. I really want to finish my studies, but I am completely broke as I’ve used up my savings and I have no support from anyone. I’m looking forward to your response.

– S.C.

Dear S.C.,

I am sorry that you are having a difficult time as a student in Canada. The pandemic has certainly been challenging, especially with the various lockdowns and the loss of jobs. International students in Canada are expected to satisfy all the terms and conditions under which they were granted a study permit, which includes actively pursuing full-time studies at a designated learning institution for the duration of the permit. Failure to maintain your status as a student, could mean that you have loss the right to remain in Canada.

It is your duty to maintain your status as an active student, and any change in circumstances ought to be reported to Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). If IRCC finds out that you have not maintained your study-permit conditions in accordance with the terms for which it was granted, you could be asked to leave and not permitted to reapply for any other form of visa for a minimum of six months. In any event, any unauthorised action could negatively affect all future applications.

150 DAYS LEAVE OF ABSENCE

How long would it take you to accumulate the required funds for school if you were to work on a full-time basis? If you can accumulate the funds required in approximately five months, then I recommend that you contact the registrar of your school, explain your situation and request a leave of absence, while you work full-time to accumulate the required funds to complete your studies.

You must get the school’s approval for any time off. Such a leave of absence for a short period of time, that is, for a maximum of 150 days, does not need to be reported to IRCC, as you would still be deemed to be actively pursuing your studies, notwithstanding that you have taken a temporary break from full-time studies.

SWITCHING TO PART-TIME STUDIES

If you require a longer period away from school, then this is where it become more complicated and you require the permission of IRCC and the school.

The decision to switch your studies to a part-time one and working full-time is not recommended. However, if you deem that you have no choice, you must first seek IRCC’s approval. Note that even if this switch is approved, you would jeopardise your ability to apply for a postgraduate work permit upon the completion of your studies.

Most international students rely on the opportunity to work full-time upon completion of their studies, as this gives them valuable work experience in Canada and opens the doors to opportunities for permanent residence.

I know that this is a difficult time for students who often rely on part-time jobs in restaurants and jobs at the malls to supplement their savings. The pandemic has been extremely challenging; however, I strongly recommend that you discuss this with your school, especially if you maintained good grades. There may be scholarship or grant opportunities available to you. Just remember that any change of status should be approved by your school, and possibly IRCC, to ensure that you do not jeopardise your future opportunities to remain in Canada permanently.

