Immigration Corner | Will having another child stop the filing?

Dear Mrs Walker Huntington,

M y boyfriend of four years already has two children of his own. I have no kids. His mother, who is a US citizen, is currently filing for him and his two children. If I should get pregnant for him before the filing is complete, will that affect his filing? He keeps telling me that he can’t have any more kids until the filing is completed. Is that so?

I await your reply.

– D.

Dear D.,

Assuming your boyfriend is unmarried, he would be in the F1 preference category as the unmarried, over-21-year-old son of an American citizen. That category is currently under a visa ban held over from the previous US administration, and no interviews are being conducted for those beneficiaries at least until April 1, 2021. However, visas are available for persons with a priority date of September 15, 2014. Depending on when your boyfriend’s mother filed for him, this should give him an idea of how much longer he would have to wait on an interview.

If your boyfriend had another child before his interview date at the US Embassy, he could add that child to the filing as an additional derivative beneficiary. Adding someone else would change the requirements of how much the sponsor or joint sponsor would need to be earning on the Affidavit of Support. Or, if they are using assets instead of income – how much the sponsor or joint sponsor would need to own in assets. This could be a reason for why your boyfriend does not want to have any more children until after the green card process is completed and he has made his entry into the United States.

If your boyfriend is married, he would be in the F3 preference category and that category is currently taking 12 1/2 years for a visa to become available. If your boyfriend is single and you are planning on getting married, please do not marry until after he has made his entry into the United States on his single petition. If you get married after the interview but before he enters the United States, his green card will be null and void. He must enter the US as a single son.

Dahlia A. Walker-Huntington, Esq, is a Jamaican-American attorney who practises immigration law in the United States; and family, criminal and international law in Florida. She is a mediator and diversity and inclusion consultant; and former special magistrate and hearing officer in Broward County, Florida. info@walkerhuntington.com