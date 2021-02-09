Immigration Corner | Working on visas that do not require a sponsor

Dear Mr Bassie,

P lease let me know whether there are any visas that permit someone to be employed without being sponsored.

– F.F.

Dear F.F.,

There are certain categories of visa that will not have conditions that restrict persons from being employed, unless specified within that particular category. These categories include ‘Indefinite leave to remain’ – which is sometimes referred to as ‘settled status’ or ‘settlement’.

Another category is European Union (EU) Settlement Scheme – EU, European Economic Area (EEA) and Swiss citizens and their family members who were resident in the United Kingdom (UK) before 11 p.m. on December 31, 2020, may have, or be eligible for, status under this scheme. Please note that, in order to avoid discrimination, employers are not permitted to ask people to prove they have applied under the scheme until after June 30, 2021. However, employers are protected provided they carry out a full right-to-work check before employment starts.

Other categories include: Tier 1 (investor) – that is, migrants who have invested at least £2 million in operating UK businesses; and ‘start-up’ – that is, migrants setting up their own business but while they get this up and running, they are allowed to work for other employers.

It should be noted that there is also an innovator category for people establishing a business in the United Kingdom, but these migrants are only allowed to work for their own business – they cannot work directly for other employers in the United Kingdom. The same restriction applies to Turkish citizens with ‘European Common Aviation Area (ECAA) Business Person status’.

Other area that do not require sponsors are global talent – this is for established or upcoming world leaders in the fields of science, engineering, humanities, medicine, digital technology, or the arts; and the Youth Mobility Scheme – for those below the age of 31 from certain countries to experience life and work in the United Kingdom.

It should be noted that persons who wish to apply via the ‘UK Ancestry’ route, that is Commonwealth citizens who have a grandparent born in the United Kingdom, would not require a sponsor. Also, Dependents of Points-Based System migrants and workers are permitted to work, except as a doctor or dentist in training or as a professional sports person. Family members of British/settled people may work, and those persons with ‘Right of Abode’. However, this is technically a status rather than a visa, but should be evidenced in a passport by a visa vignette.

Please be aware that ‘Frontier Workers’ – EU, EEA and Swiss citizens who work in the UK but live elsewhere, do not need sponsors. However, those individuals must have worked in the United Kingdom before 11 p.m. on December 31, 2020, and there are limitations on time inside and outside the UK.

Also, service providers from Switzerland, that is, employees of Swiss-based companies, may be able to go to the UK to deliver on a contract with a UK-based client, where the contract existed before 11 p.m. on December 31, 2020.

Just for completeness, Turkish citizens with ECAA worker status are able to work, but with restrictions, depending on how long they have held the status. This category is now closed to new applicants and only available for extensions.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com