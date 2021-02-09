Jamaica records 403 new COVID-19 cases, highest number in a 24-hour period

Jamaica has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, with 403 cases recorded from 1,935 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Jamaica on Monday recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, pushing the total to 359.

The deceased is an 84-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

The ages of the new cases range from 63 days to 96 years, pushing the total to 17,701 with 4,793 being active.

Of the new cases, 154 are males and 249 are females.

In the meantime, there were 44 more recoveries, increasing the total to 12,362.

Some 156 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill and 13 critically ill.

