Lying on arrival could mean 10 years in prison in England

LONDON (AP) — Anyone arriving in England and found to have lied about a recent visit to a country on the travel ban list faces up to 10 years in prison under new tough coronavirus border policies announced Tuesday by the British government.

Among other measures, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that from Monday, residents in the U.K. and Ireland arriving in England from the government’s “red list” will have to purchase a “quarantine package” that will cost each individual 1,750 pounds ($2,400). He also announced a series of fines for those not abiding by the rules.

“I make no apologies for the strength of these measures because we’re dealing with one of the strongest threats to our public health that we’ve faced as a nation,” Hancock told lawmakers. “People who flout these rules are putting us all at risk.”

At present, there are 33 countries, including all those in South America, South Africa and Portugal, from where travel is effectively banned largely because of concerns over new variants of the coronavirus.

However, British and Irish citizens as well as all other U.K. residents, are permitted to enter provided they self-isolate for 10 days after their arrival.

From Monday, they won’t be able to quarantine themselves at home, unlike those arriving from countries not on the “red list.” Instead, they will have to buy — through a dedicated online portal — a package that will include accommodation, food and drinks and testing for the coronavirus on days two and eight of their quarantine period. The “enhanced testing” regime, which is in addition to the already-mandated pre-departure tests, will be a requirement for anyone arriving in England and anyone failing to do so will be fined.

Hancock, who has responsibility for health matters in England, said the booking system will go live on Thursday and that the government has contracted 16 hotels, for an initial 4,600 rooms.

Those failing to quarantine in a designated hotel face fines of up to 10,000 pounds. The harshest potential penalty of up to 10 years in jail could be assigned to those people who lie about visiting any of the 33 countries on the “red list.”

“Anyone who lies on a passenger locator form, and tries to conceal that they’ve been in a country on our red list in the 10 days before arrival here, will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years,” Hancock said.

