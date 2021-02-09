Medical Association urges Gov't to sanction those who breach COVID regulations

The Medical Association says it is gravely concerned about the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases.

The association says they believe the spike is due to "a general disregard that has taken root in our society with respect to the guidelines and regulations as stated under the Disaster and Risk Management act."

In a statement today, The Medical Association urged the Government to act swiftly with more measures to control spread of the virus.

"It is time to sanction seriously and consistently those who breach these regulations," the statement said.

It added: "We remind Jamaicans that there is an extremely limited capacity in the public health system to deal with new cases. We must all remember that our own behaviour at this point will determine how fast this virus spreads. We must endeavour to flatten the curve. It is a possibility that new more contagious variants of the virus may be in our community. We urge the Government to do the necessary testing to confirm if these new strains are here."

The Medical Association said all Jamaicans must all come together as a society to do what is necessary to overcome the crisis.

On Monday, Jamaica recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, with 403 cases recorded from 1,935 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

