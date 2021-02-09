Stocks Round Up | 28 stocks advance, 40 decline and 15 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index declined on Tuesday with an advance/decline ratio of 28/40

The JSE Combined Index declined by 5,216.44 points or 1.34 per cent to close at 384,858.76.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 5,742.57 points or 1.47 per cent to close at 385,325.02 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 6.79 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 2,821.49. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 2.13 points or 1.06 per cent to close at 199.54.

Overall market activity

83 stocks traded

28 advanced 40 declined

15 traded firm

Winners

Ciboney Group, up 16.67 per cent to close at $0.35

Lumber Depot, up 5.00 per cent to close at $2.10

TransJamaican Highway, up 4.58 per cent to close at $1.37

Fontana, up 1.28 per cent to close at $75.43

Derrimon Trading, up 4.00 per cent to close at $2.60

Losers

CAC 2000 (9.5%), down 15.00 per cent to close at $1.02

Key Insurance, down 13.07 per cent to close at $5.19

Eppley Property Fund, down 12.90 per cent to close at $41.07

Eppley Limited (8.25%), down 12.50 per cent to close at $7.40

Sagicor X Fund, down 10.74 per cent to close at $7.40

Market volume

32.709 million units valued at over $129.105 million.

Volume leaders were TransJamaican Highway followed by Derrimon Trading and Lasco Manufacturing.

