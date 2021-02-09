'Toots' Hibbert, 'Butch' Stewart to be posthumously conferred with Keys to the City of Kingston

Judana Murphy/Gleaner Writer

Reggae icon Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert and business mogul Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart will be posthumously conferred with the Keys to the City of Kingston.

Both resolutions were passed at Tuesday’s monthly sitting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), where councillors offered glowing reflections on the Jamaican personalities.

The presentation of the Keys to the City of Kingston is the highest honour that can be bestowed by the KSAMC.

Hibbert’s group, Toots and the Maytals, which was formed in the 1960s, was pivotal in birthing, shaping and popularising reggae music.

The resolution was moved by Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for the Chancery Hall division, Dwayne Smith who said Hibbert’s legacy will “long outlive his days”.

Toots, a three-time winner of the Jamaica Festival Song competition, was one of the 10 finalists for 2020.

“I find it truly fitting that even before his passing, Toots was doing what he loved at 77 years old and lest we forget, he is nominated for best reggae album in the Grammy awards next month,” Smith said.

The late reggae singer and cultural icon died on September 11, 2020 and was interred at the National Heroes Park.

Councillor of the Norbrook division, Susan Senior, led the charge for the conferment to the late founder of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts, and their parent company Sandals Resorts International, as well as The ATL Group and The Jamaica Observer, Butch Stewart.

He died on January 4 in the United States, at age 79.

Senior knew Stewart personally and shared that he had a vision for his country which was displayed in his contribution to tourism, journalism and the birth of Crime Stop.

“He was so warm, respectful and natural. I respect him and I know that his work will continue to shine,” she said.

In support of the resolution, People's National Party councillor for the Whitfield Town Division, Eugene Kelly, said it would have been ideal if Butch Stewart could have heard the commendatory words while he was alive.

Kelly made an appeal to the Kingston mayor, Delroy Williams, to establish a committee with responsibility for identifying outstanding Jamaicans, as well as people in the regional and international arena for recognition.

The first Key to the City was issued in the 1950s to former prime minister of Britain, Sir Winston Churchill.

“We need to seriously assess how we honour persons and how we can bring recognition to them while they are alive,” he said.

