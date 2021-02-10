Beenie Man pleads not guilty to DRMA charges

Dancehall artiste Moses Davis, more popularly known as Beenie Man, has pleaded not guilty to charges for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management and Noise Abatement acts.

The artiste appeared before the St Elizabeth parish court this morning.

Davis' attorney, Roderick Gordon, said that his client is scheduled to reappear in court for trial on April 19.

Beenie Man, 47, was charged in December 2020, after he allegedly hosted a prohibited event on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Shrewsbury district, St Elizabeth.

