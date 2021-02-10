Clarendon family seeks answers - ... after missing relative found dead in Denbigh on Monday

A Clarendon family is livid. This after the body of their relative was found in a dirt track in Denbigh, Clarendon, on Monday. The shirtless body of 55-year-old William Palmer, a watchman of Thompson Town in the parish, was found by passers-by across from the Denbigh Agricultural Showground.

Beverley Sinclair, sister of the deceased, said Palmer was taken to the May Pen Hospital for treatment on Sunday by his employer, after reportedly “acting strange”. She claimed he was registered and awaiting admission when they left the hospital.

“Yesterday we got a call that him start to act strange, so the boss say it look like suppen wrong with him brain, so him ask if it alright fe tek him to the hospital.” She disclosed that the employer took her brother to the May Pen Hospital, where he was allegedly given two injections.

“We leave him at the hospital last night (Sunday), and one of my sisters went by there this morning and said he was not there,” she said. According to Sinclair, she got reports on Monday that her brother was roaming the streets barefooted and shirtless. A frantic but futile search was undertaken throughout May Pen, the parish capital, to locate her brother, whom she said does not have a history of mental illness.

EMOTIONALLY DRAINING SITUATION

Beverley Campbell-Palmer, Palmer’s sister-in-law, said the situation is emotionally draining.

“The hospital called my husband and asked, ‘Did you bring this man to the hospital?’ Then him asked, ‘Do you know what happen to him?’ Me husband say no. Him (the alleged hospital representative) say, ‘You need to come to the hospital this morning to talk with the doctor’, ” she disclosed.

Mark Perry, owner of Perry’s Farm in York Town, described his employee of 10 years as an honest worker. Noting his reluctance to take Palmer to the hospital, Perry said he now harbours regrets about Palmer’s death. “I even start blaming myself, because maybe if we did hold him at the farm, he would be alive right now,” Perry said.

Speaking on his reasons for bringing Palmer to get medical attention at the hospital on Sunday, Perry said, “He was acting frantic … like he was getting off. I never met him in that state we saw him in a couple days ago,” he said. He cited negligence on the part of the hospital, stating that making contact with relatives might have resulted in them locating Palmer earlier.

Chief Executive Officer at the May Pen Hospital, St Andrade Sinclair, referred The Gleaner to Sade Sterling, compassionate care manager at the May Pen Hospital, for a comment on the situation. Sterling, however, was not available to comment up to press time.

