Jamaican dating site Fiyahstick to light flames of romance

A JAMAICAN dating site seeking to bridge the gap between potential soulmates in the age of social distancing is set to be launched today.

Drawing on folksy Jamaican vernacular for its name, Fiyahstick.com is geared towards providing a new platform for interaction between romantics who are eager to explore their appetite for adventure.

Established by Janet Silvera, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fiyahstick.com was inspired by an eligible bachelor who urged the founder to start a dating website for people searching for good partners.

Coronavirus containment measures, including islandwide curfews running from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., have dimmed the lights of Jamaica’s nightlife, leaving a vacuum that was once filled by candlelight dinners, movie dates, and clubbing into the wee hours of the morning.

The contagious nature of COVID-19 has rewritten global social codes, with friends and family minimising interpersonal contact, preferring virtual engagement.

VIRTUAL DATING COMFORT

Would-be lovers – including those intimidated by taking the plunge into new relationships – have found comfort in the distance offered by virtual dating.

Silvera, a journalist and businesswoman, caved in to the urgings from the persistent bachelor and other acquaintances desperate for companionship who bombarded her Facebook and WhatsApp inboxes.

Montego Bay, Silvera’s hometown and the traditional Mecca of tourism, has become a ghost town for singles after sunset. The Fiyahstick.com founder is looking to woo not only locals to the site, but the diaspora, Caribbean folk, and others.

The site is targeting people who are lonely and yearning to ignite that hidden flame by connecting with their match.

“We believe now is the perfect time to find that companion. This pandemic has revealed so much about what is important and who is important to us,” said Silvera.

“… This time has allowed introspection,” she added.

Silvera said she was emotionally drawn to naming the portal Fiyahstick.com because of her passion for the Jamaican language. Referring to the island’s rich cultural heritage, Silvera hopes that users who log on to the snazzy website will enjoy the experience and find love.

“We are a nation of fiery (fiyah) people, who have shared our flame with people all over the world,” said Silvera.