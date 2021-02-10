Jamaican embassy in Brazil to close

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has announced the closure of the Jamaican Embassy in the Federative Republic of Brazil, effective March 1, 2021 as COVID-related budgetary constraints sharpen the Ministry’s review of its representation overseas.

Johnson Smith advised that, “Having acknowledged that similar decisions have been taken by Brazil and other countries at this time, our assurance has been given to the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil of continued support and engagement by the Government of Jamaica at the bilateral and multilateral levels.”

Johnson Smith also underscored that, “the Government remains committed to maintaining its longstanding diplomatic relations with Brazil which remains an important bilateral partner of Jamaica.”

The Minister said the decision to close the Mission was reached after careful consideration of factors including its exponential operational costs, which are difficult to justify, particularly at this time, in light of the minimal consular services requested of it.

Johnson Smith further reminded that she has previously indicated to the Parliament of Jamaica and the country, that the Ministry has been undertaking an organisational review which includes that of its representation overseas to ensure the most effective allocation of its resources.

"Less than 200 Jamaicans reside in the countries under the purview of the Embassy, namely: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. Requests for consular services are projected to decline further with the current provision of online passport applications. In light of the Embassy’s closure, the Minister has informed of arrangements to continue services as they become necessary. In that regard, we are in the process of appointing an Honorary Consul in São Paulo to undertake consular duties," a statement from Johnson Smith read.

She added that, “new appointees in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Montevideo will be engaged to assist with the maintenance of representational duties in the region, until further decisions are taken about diplomatic and consular representation in South America.”

The public is advised that requests for services which would have been provided by the Embassy in Brazil can also be referred to the headquarters of the Jamaican Foreign Ministry at consular@mfaft.gov.jm.

