JUTC adjusts operating hours due to national curfew

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) says its bus operations will terminate earlier, as a result of changes to the curfew hours.

The daily curfew hours will now be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The tightened hours will remain in place until February 24, as the country responds to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, JUTC said that the last trips for hill routes (52, 53 and 54) will be at 6:30 p.m. All other routes will end at 7:00 p.m.

It added that buses will return to their depots between 8:00 p.m. and 9 p.m. without passengers.

"We are encouraging our passengers to adhere to the protocols, by washing their hands frequently, sanitise as often as possible and by wearing a mask," the statement read.

