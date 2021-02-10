PAHO urges Caribbean countries to improve readiness to roll out COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, CMC – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Tuesday urged countries in the Americas, including those in the Caribbean, to make sure they are prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccines.

PAHO said information it received voluntarily by countries shows important advances, but added that “some gaps remain.”

Key areas for a successful vaccine roll-out include the development of national vaccination plans, establishment of expedited regulatory processes, preparation of health workers, and strengthening of cold chain capacity.

“Member states supported by PAHO have been working tirelessly in responding to the challenges (of the pandemic), and are now getting ready for, or implementing, the COVID-19 vaccination,” PAHO Director Dr Carissa F. Etienne said to regional ministers of health during a recent meeting on COVID-19 vaccines.

“PAHO will continue to support its member states to ensure programmatic, operational and financial readiness for procurement, delivery, and administering of COVID-19 vaccines,” she added.

As of Monday, PAHO said 30 countries of the Americas provided information about their COVID-19 vaccine readiness through the Vaccine Introduction Readiness Tool, or VIRAT, an online platform maintained by PAHO/WHO, UNICEF and the World Bank.

Of those, PAHO said 21 had shared their national vaccination plan, and 20 had reviewed their cold chain equipment and procedures.

Three cold chain temperature ranges are expected for the various COVID-19 vaccines under development: +2-8°C, -20°C, and -70°C, PAHO said.

PAHO Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa urged ministers of health to regularly provide updates about their readiness to VIRAT, “since it identifies technical cooperation needs”.

PAHO said the platform assesses country readiness for COVID-19 roll out in 10 areas: Planning and coordination; budgeting; regulatory; prioritisations, targeting, and COVID-19 surveillance; service delivery; training and supervision; monitoring and evaluation; vaccine, cold chain, logistics, and infrastructure; safety surveillance; and demand generation and communication.

“It is important to involve the national regulatory authorities in the process to assess the national capacities in key aspects such as authorisation and importation procedures, assessment of cold chain capacities, and investigation of Adverse Events Following Immunisation,” advised Barbosa.

PAHO said a recent survey showed that 43 percent of the national regulatory authorities in the Region of the Americas were not aware of the VIRAT platform.

The VIRAT platform is continuously updated to allow public health authorities, academic institutions, and civil society to track readiness for COVID-19 vaccines roll out, PAHO said.

It said the COVAX Facility, the global mechanism to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccines regardless of countries’ incomes, estimates it will provide 35.3 million doses to the countries of the Americas between February and the second quarter of 2021.

PAHO said it has provided technical assistance to help countries prepare for vaccine deployment.

It also has assisted countries in monitoring safety data; with logistics to coordinate delivery of doses and their monitoring; with recruiting and training staff “so health personnel know how to deliver vaccines; and with public information campaigns to ensure people know where, when and why to receive their doses.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

