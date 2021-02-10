PNP calls for re-tabling of the Occupation, Health and Safety Bill

Opposition spokesperson on Labour and Social Security, Senator Dr Floyd Morris, is calling on the Government to re-table the ‘Occupation, Health and Safety Bill’ and appoint a new Joint Select Committee to consider this legislation.

“Parliament was dissolved in July 2020, to facilitate the election of a new government. Consequently, all committees were terminated and previously tabled Bills fell off the Order Paper. However, since its resumption, the Government has neither moved to re-table this legislation nor appointed a committee to deliberate on its varied components,” Morris said in a statement.

Morris continued: “It is reflective of the shambolic manner in which the Government carries out some of its functions. The Occupation, Health and Safety Bill is foundational to protecting the health and well-being of workers at the workplace and the Government must move with alacrity to complete the process of enacting this legislation.”

The Shadow Minister expressed that for years, there have been discussions among trade unions, employers and employees about the need to modernise legislation as it relates to health and safety at the workplace.

"Six months have elapsed since the new Parliament convened, and nothing has been mentioned of this critical piece of legislation,” Morris noted.

Morris said the Government needs to urgently re-table the Bill and appoint a Joint Select Committee to complete the review of the legislation.

