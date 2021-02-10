Police seeking help to identify body

Detectives assigned to the Half Way Tree Police Criminal Investigations Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a male that was found along Ransford Avenue, Kingston 5 on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Reports are that about 8:20 p.m., citizens saw a white Probox motor car dump the body of the deceased along the roadway.

On their arrival, the decomposing body was seen face down clad in a green and black shirt, blue jeans and a pair of red underpants.

The police say the body is of brown complexion and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches).

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue pending post mortem.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigations is being asked to contact the Half Way Tree CIB at 876-926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com