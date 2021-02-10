Require negative COVID tests from all incoming travellers - JHTA

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) is calling for all residents and foreign travellers to be required to produce negative COVID-19 tests on arrival into the country.

The JHTA is also calling for better enforcement of COVID-19 strictures on the island.

Clifton Reader, president of the JHTA, said “these measures are essential if Jamaica is to quell the spread of the disease."



Reacting to the Government’s announcement of new curfew hours from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., daily until February 24, 2021, Reader said the country cannot expect to quell the spread of the virus if the prevailing level of indiscipline continues.

“Clearly, the plan is designed to reduce the amount of time for people to congregate but we have seen where in spite of curfews, there is a prevailing level of indiscipline that is fuelling community spread. Some persons are disregarding curfews, many are not wearing masks and not observing gathering limits. They are continually taking risks and placing their family, friends and communities in jeopardy."



He added that it is imperative that to insist that all travellers into the island, including Jamaicans and other residents, produce negative COVID-19 test results no older than five days on arrival, or pay to be tested at the airports once they have landed.

“We have been working very hard in the tourism sector to protect our teams, families and communities. We have been requiring tourists to comply with all of our health and safety strictures and thankfully, to date we have had no reports of COVID-19 transmission from tourist to hotel worker or vice versa. Now we must insist that Jamaicans coming into the island also observe the same strict procedures and processes,” Reader said.



Noting that the JHTA members were serious about enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols within their hotels and in the Resilient Corridor, Reader said that the JHTA COVID-19 Ambassadors Programme is expanding its reach across the island, lending their expertise in education programmes in several communities.



He said that the ambassadors, who are employee of various JHTA- member hotels trained in COVID-19 safety protocols, will be going into communities to distribute masks sponsored by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).



“Our JHTA COVID-19 Ambassadors will be out in their numbers in the coming weeks, as we contribute to measures to help save lives. This indiscipline, lack of enforcement and lack of personal responsibility has got to stop,” Reader declared.

