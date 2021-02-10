Stocks Round Up | 38 stocks advance, 45 decline and 11 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced on Wednesday with an advance/decline ratio of 38/45.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 2,450.63 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 387,309.39.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 2,902.45 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 388,227.47 while the Junior Market Index declined by 20.92 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 2,800.57. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.36 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 199.90.

Overall market activity

94 stocks traded

38 advanced 45 declined

11 traded firm

Winners

Portland JSX, up 23.94 per cent to close at $8.80

Paramount Trading, up 13.28 per cent to close at $1.45

Express Catering, up 12.07 per cent to close at $3.62

CAC 2000, up 11.11 per cent to close at $10.00

Sterling Investments ($US), up 10.95 per cent to close at $0.20

Losers

Everything Fresh, down 16.67 per cent to close at $0.65

JMMB Group(7.5%), down 14.29 per cent to close at $1.20

Student Living, down 13.56 per cent to close at $5.10

Ttech, down 12.77 per cent to close at $4.10

Dolphin Cove, down 12.38 per cent to close at $7.01

Market volume

50.999 million units valued at over $262.353 million.

Volume leaders were Pulse Investments followed by TransJamaican Highway and Wigton Windfarm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

