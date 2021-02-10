Three more COVID deaths, 207 new infections

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded three additional COVID deaths, increasing the tally to 362.

The deceased are a 76-year-old male from St James, an 87-year-old male from St Elizabeth and a 70-year-old male from St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, there were 207 new infections pushing the total to 17,908.

At the same time, another 44 patients have recovered.

Some 171 patients remain in a hospital with 34 moderately ill and 13 critical.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com