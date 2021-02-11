3.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Jamaica

An earthquake was felt in parts of Jamaica this morning.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies says the quake measured 3.1 and was located at approximately five kilometres north of Hope Bay, Portland.

The unit said that it occurred at 10:47 a.m and had a focal depth of nine kilometres.

The unit reported that the earthquake was felt in Kingston and St Andrew.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com