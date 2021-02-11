Clarendon experiencing significant increase in COVID cases

The parish of Clarendon has been experiencing a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the year.

Dr Kimberley Scarlett Campbell, Medical Officer of Health for the parish, in her presentation at the monthly sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation said for the entire year of 2020 the parish recorded 593 cases.

However in just two months, the parish recorded 439 cases. Two hundred and forty four new cases were recorded in January 2021 and 195 cases up to February 9.

“So, year to date, we have 439 cases in Clarendon already, so you know that’s a significant surge,” she said.

Campbell shared that communities such as Grantham, Spalding, Crooked River, Ashley, Brixton Hill, Alston, May Pen, Tollgate and Sandy Bay accounted for many of the positive COVID cases.

Campbell also shared that the community of Copperwood was also being watched.

She also informed that an intervention will be carried out in Hayes on Friday as one of their health care workers, who hails from that community, has been hospitalised with the virus.

She noted that the communities of Racetrack and Treadlight were also on the radar, with reports of cases also coming out of James Hill and Bog Hole.

