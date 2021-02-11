Corporate Hands | Carib Cement invests in education

Education, Youth and Information Minister Fayval Williams (third left) with (from left): Ceandra O’Connor, student of Donald Quarrie High; Principal of the Donald Quarrie High School Talbert Weir; General Manager, Carib Cement Limited, Yago Castro; University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona student Kyle Service; Donald Quarrie High student Gavin Millwood; and Shanna-Lee Clarke, also of UWI, during a handover ceremony at Carib Cement Kingston offices. Forty-four students from the Bull Bay, Rockfort, Mountain View/Vineyard Town and Clarendon areas have received technology support towards their education from corporate giants Carib Cement Company Limited.