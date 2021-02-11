Corporate Hands | GraceKennedy Foundation gifts students with laptop

Terry-Ann Graver (left), director, GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF), presents a Lenovo laptop to Tashna-Gail Williams. A GK Foundation Merit Scholar, Tashna-Gail attends The University of the West Indies and is one of seven tertiary students who benefited from GKF’s donation of laptops valued at approximately $1 million. The laptops were received by the GK scholars during a handover ceremony on February 3 at the GK headquarters in downtown Kingston. The donation of the laptops to the students is in keeping with the foundation’s commitment to nation-building by supporting educational advancement among Jamaican youth.