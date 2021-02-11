Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation donates PPE to future doctors

Fabian Gordon (right), financial adviser, Sagicor Life Jamaica, shares the customary elbow bump greeting with Thea Quaccoo (second right), fourth- year medical sciences student at The University of the West Indies (UWI), following the handover of personal protective equipment valued at $500,000, at the UWI Faculty of Medical Sciences on February 3. Also pictured are (from left) Dr Mike Mills, president of the Association of Consultant Physicians, and Ronaldo Black, fourth-year medical sciences student. Over 4000 medical gear, including surgical masks, KN95 respirator masks, face shields and surgical gloves, were donated by the Sagicor Foundation to enable the students to safely complete their practical training.