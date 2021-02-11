Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation presents tablets to students

Kerisha Smith (right), wealth adviser, Sagicor Investments Jamaica, presents a tablet to Tahje Wallen, founder and president of the Youth Education Association (YEA) – a non-profit organisation that assists students educationally by providing equipment and tutoring services. Sagicor Foundation donated five tablets to support the organisation’s drive to provide tablets for high-school and university students in need, on February 3 at the Sagicor Life head office in New Kingston. Also pictured are YEA representatives Shanica Johnson (left), first vice-president – educational services and youth development, and Shamara Hall, projects officer.