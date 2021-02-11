COVID-19 cluster at Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport says it has been informed of a COVID-19 cluster at its headquarters in New Kingston.

In a statement today, the ministry said the discovery has triggered the necessary health protocols, including testing and quarantine of staff, contact tracing, and deep cleaning of the facility.

It added that several members of staff have since been asked to work from home.

More details soon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

