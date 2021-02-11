Gov’t exploring measures to enhance management of disposable containers

The Government is exploring measures that can be incorporated in the management of polyethylene and polypropylene containers that have replaced the expanded polystyrene foam containers on the domestic market.

This was disclosed by Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr, during Tuesday’s sitting of the House of Representatives.

“We acknowledge that this is an issue of concern. Several options are being explored, including the establishment of a national recycling programme, which would include these products; the provision of incentives to the private sector to make environmentally friendly alternatives more attractive; and the expansion of the existing ban to cover these products,” Charles said.

On January 1, 2020, the Government imposed a ban on the local manufacture, distribution and use of expanded polystyrene foam products used in the food and beverage industry.

Meanwhile, Charles said another tool to regulate single-use plastics is the institution of a Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS).

“The Government recognises that the issue with plastics and microplastics in the country will not be fully addressed with the implementation of the current ban on single-use plastics,” he stated, noting that the majority of the plastic waste generated in Jamaica is from plastic bottles, specifically PET bottles.

“As had been previously announced, the Government has charged the private sector-led Recycling Partners of Jamaica Limited with the implementation of the Deposit Refund Scheme on plastic bottles. We are also encouraging other private-sector partners to get involved,” the Minister added.

Charles said the DRS will allow for the application of a deposit on plastic bottles placed on the market and a cash rebate to the consumer on the return of these bottles to designated redemption centres islandwide.

He pointed out that the rebate will be calculated per bottle and not per pound as currently obtains.

“The DRS will be implemented in keeping with per-annum recovery rates established by the Government in consultation with the private sector and other key stakeholders. Our goal is to incentivise the deposit refund scheme, as a means of minimising the plastic pollution," Charles indicated.

